Three KY residents arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Three Kentucky residents are being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Alexis A. Haley, 19, of Benton, Ky was arrested for a DUI, first offense, rear license plate not illuminated, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

Branson L. Waldridge, 19, of Paducah, Ky was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Melanie D. Farmer, 18, of Grand Rivers, Ky was charged with possession of controlled substance first-degree first offense (methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

It happened at 1:21 a.m., when deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser for an equipment violation on Oaks Road.

Deputies made contact with Haley and quickly learned she was operating the vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine. Haley was ultimately arrested for DUI.

Further investigation lead to a search of the vehicle. During the search, deputies located numerous items of drug paraphernalia containing quantities of suspected methamphetamine, which included hypodermic syringes.

Haley’s passengers, Farmer and Waldridge, were also found to have items of drug paraphernalia containing quantities of methamphetamine in each of their possession.

Haley, Farmer, and Waldridge were arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where they were lodged.

