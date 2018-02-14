FIRST ALERT: Warmer temps Wednesday-Thursday

Happy Valentines Day Heartland!

Cheif Meteorologist Grant Dade says of the scattered showers have moved off to our east. We are still dealing with low clouds and fog along with some gusty southerly winds. These southerly winds will continue this evening bringing in warmer temperatures. Readings this evening will remain steady or slowly rise towards midnight in the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy breezy and warm. The winds will pick up this evening and especially Friday.

On Friday, winds will gust up to 25 to 35 mph. Highs on Friday will be close to 70 with a few scattered showers.

Better rain chances arrive Thursday night into Friday. Friday temperatures will fall quickly through the morning hours, so there could be a brief change over to some wintry precipitation, but accumulation looks unlikely.

Saturday more moisture moves in from the south and we are watching for a period of wintry precipitation before rain wins out later in the day.

