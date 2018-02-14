This week in music: 1980 Captain & Tennille

Let's step into the old Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials for this week in 1980.

It was Valentine's week and in the number one spot on the music charts was one of the most popular romantic ballads of all time. More on that shortly.

Right now we countdown to that song. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Michael Jackson in the number five spot with Rock With You. It was the second number one hit from Jackson's album Off The Wall. Don't stop til You Get Enough topped the charts at the tale end of 1979.

Smokey Robinson was in the number four spot with Cruisin'. It marked Robinson's return to the top ten for the first time since 1970 when he was a member of The Miracles who topped the charts that year with Tears of a Clown.



A country-crossover hit was at number three. Coward of the County is one of Kenny Rogers biggest hits. It tells the story of a young man named Tommy who is the town coward who finally takes a stand after his wife Becky is attacked by the "Gatlin Boys."

Rock-a-billy was making a comeback in 1980. It's evident by the song in the number two spot. Crazy Little Thing Called Love became Queen's first number one single. When the band performed the song live, Freddy Mercury played rhythm guitar. It was the first time he played guitar during a Queen performance.

And in the top spot was that romantic ballad we mentioned earlier. Do That To Me One More Time was The Captain and Tennille's second and final number one hit. It was also their final single to crack the Top 40. It was the 4th number one hit of the 1980's and despite only spending one week in the top spot it checked in at number 5 on Billboard's Year-End Hot 100 Chart.

