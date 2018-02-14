Semi jackknifes, I-57 northbound back open in Johnson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semi jackknifes, I-57 northbound back open in Johnson Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Interstate 57 in Johnson County, Illinois is back open after a truck tractor semi-trailer jackknifed.

This is in the northbound lanes at milepost 39.

The roadway was reduced to one lane 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly