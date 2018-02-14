3 vehicles hit 1 vehicle on I-64, 2 injured

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Jefferson County, Illinois that injured two people.

It happened around 12:50 a.m.Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 going eastbound near milepost 72.5.

Investigative details indicate a Chevrolet driven by Feigh I. Jansen, 21, of Bartelso, Il was traveling in the right lane of I-64. In the vehicle with Jansen was 18-year-old Eric K. Jordan of Carlyle, Il.

The Chevrolet was struck in the rear by a Volvo driven by Norbert J. Sasek, 48, of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The Chevrolet was disabled in the roadway due to the crash. The occupants of the Chevrolet then got out of the vehicle.

After the occupants were out, the Chevrolet was struck by a Peterbilt driven by Adam C. McAfee, 35, of London, Mo and again by a Jeep driven by Kenneth K. Leong, 31, of Blairsville, Georgia.

Sasek, McAfee and Leong were not injured in the crash. Kansen and Jordan both suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is cited as failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.