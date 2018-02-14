5 things to know Feb. 14

Good morning, today is Wednesday, February 14. Happy Valentines Day!

First Alert Forecast

It is much warmer today but with that, comes scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much of the heartland will dry out by this afternoon.

Laura Wibbenmeyer said a stray scattered shower or two possible, especially south and east. It will take all day to hit our highs. Highs will likely happen after sunset thanks to gusty winds. High will top out near 60.

Thursday will be even warmer and windier with winds up to 25-35mph. There could be some scattered showers around, but if we see breaks in the clouds some area temps could get into the 70s. Better rain chances move in Thursday night into Friday morning.

We could see a brief change over into winter precipitation as much colder air takes over Friday. Right now impacts look minor.

It seems more likely that precipitation will spread back in from the south on Saturday. Depending on how north this moves we could be watching for some more wintery precipitation Saturday morning.

Making headlines

President Trump's budget sheds light on plans for welfare reform.

Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department deemed a structure fire suspicious Wednesday morning.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Two men were charged in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Illinois State Police and local lawmakers sound the alarm and investigate why so many more drivers were being injured or even killed on I-57.

