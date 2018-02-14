Fire at abandoned Cape Girardeau home deemed suspicious

Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department deemed a structure fire suspicious Wednesday morning.

According to Fire Chief Brad Dillow, they were called to south Sprigg Street shortly around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival fire officials saw a one-story residential structure fully involved in flames, they called for a defensive attack by applying water from outside the structure.

Crews said the whole first floor collapsed into the basement and told personnel to use caution for a potential collapse of outside walls. The crew was able to have the situation contained and all units back in service after about an hour. The fire is considered suspicious and under investigation.

Gordonville Fire Department aided officials by sending a water tanker to help with water supply.

