RLC board holds meeting

The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees did not raise rates for spring 2019 academic year, according to the college.

The board approved renewing the contract (first reading) of President Terry Wilkerson through 2022.

"It's an honor to be in this position. I am a product of Rend Lake College," said Wilkerson. "This college has been good to me, from my time as a student here through time as a faculty and an administrator, and I hope I am returning the favor. Leading the institution that you consider home is a privilege."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.