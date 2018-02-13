Sword belonging to John A. Logan on display in Benton, IL

The County Seat Antique Mall in Benton is brimming with the history of Illinois history.

One of the most interesting pieces sitting in the store today is a sword that was once owned by John A Logan.

Logan, who was born in Murphysboro, served in the Mexican-American War and was a general in the Union Army in the American Civil War. He served the state of Illinois as a State Senator, a Congressman, and a U.S. Senator.

Joe Sprague bought the sword in 2016 at an estate sale. The sword previously belonged to the family of former Illinois senator Gene Johns.

Sprague says that this piece of history is a once in a lifetime find for a private collector like him.

"Just holding that sword, it gives you a different kind of feeling actually, so knowing that this was an actual general in the civil war that he carried this sword," said Sprague. "You can't explain it."

The store has been getting a lot of attention from collector's all over the U.S. and has brought in collectors with different historical pieces, including a land grant signed by President Lincoln that they sold today.

