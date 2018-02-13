IL lawmaker to present program to for business owners

An Illinois lawmaker is teaming up with the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition to present a free program on immigration laws.

The program is for business owners, human resource directors, and legal compliance officers to learn about the changes in the government's immigration policy.,

Rep. Dave Severin will host the program at Aisin Manufacturing on Redco Drive in Marion, Illinois from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22.

