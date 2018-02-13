IL lawmaker to present program to for business owners - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL lawmaker to present program to for business owners

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

An Illinois lawmaker is teaming up with the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition to present a free program on immigration laws.

The program is for business owners, human resource directors, and legal compliance officers to learn about the changes  in the government's immigration policy.,

Rep. Dave Severin will host the program at Aisin Manufacturing on Redco Drive in Marion, Illinois from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22.

