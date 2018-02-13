2 facing charges after stolen property investigation in KY

A stolen property investigation has led to two arrests in western Kentucky, according to the McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer King, 42, of Paducah was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000. Ronald McCoy, 60, of Tiline faces the same charges.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives found an ad on Facebook of a bathroom vanity matching what was reportedly stolen during the burglary. Detectives recognized the person who had posted the vanity being for sale.

The investigation led to a home on Schneidman Road. While there, Jennifer Kin acknowledged posting the vanity for sale. But the vanity had been stolen from her short time before detectives arrived.

Detectives found the vanity and copper sink hidden on King’s property, according to the sheriff's office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.