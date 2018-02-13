Man found guilty on all charges in deadly Easter 2016 shooting

Two men facing charges in connection with a deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Carbondale appeared in court on Thursday, April 28.

2 suspects to go on trial for deadly shooting in Carbondale Easter shooting

A St. Louis man will not serve time in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in Carbondale, Illinois.

St. Louis man sentenced for his role in a deadly shooting in Carbondale, IL

John Ingram is also facing murder and firearm charges in connection with the shooting. (Source: Carbondale PD)

Closing arguments were heard against Travis Tyler on Tuesday afternoon, March 27. (Source: Carbondale PD)

A man was found guilty on all charges on Tuesday, March 27.

Travis Tyler was found guilty on murder and firearm charges after a deadly Easter morning shooting in 2016.

Closing arguments were underway on Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler and another man, John Ingram, faced murder and firearm charges in connection with the shooting.

They appeared before a Jackson County judge on Monday morning, March 19. They are accused of opening fire on a house party early on Easter morning.

Tim Beatty, 41, was found dead in a nearby house.

Both men pleaded not guilty in the case.

A third man was sentenced to 30 months probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service in 2017 in connection with the shooting.

