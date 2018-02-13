Man found guilty on all charges in deadly Easter 2016 shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man found guilty on all charges in deadly Easter 2016 shooting

Written by Heartland News
Connect
Tyler and Ingram (Source: Carbondale PD) Tyler and Ingram (Source: Carbondale PD)
Closing arguments were heard against Travis Tyler on Tuesday afternoon, March 27. (Source: Carbondale PD) Closing arguments were heard against Travis Tyler on Tuesday afternoon, March 27. (Source: Carbondale PD)
John Ingram is also facing murder and firearm charges in connection with the shooting. (Source: Carbondale PD) John Ingram is also facing murder and firearm charges in connection with the shooting. (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A man was found guilty on all charges on Tuesday, March 27.

Travis Tyler was found guilty on murder and firearm charges after a deadly Easter morning shooting in 2016.

Closing arguments were underway on Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler and another man, John Ingram, faced murder and firearm charges in connection with the shooting.

They appeared before a Jackson County judge on Monday morning, March 19. They are accused of opening fire on a house party early on Easter morning.

Tim Beatty, 41, was found dead in a nearby house.

Both men pleaded not guilty in the case.

A third man was sentenced to 30 months probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service in 2017 in connection with the shooting.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly