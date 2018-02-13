2 men on trial for deadly Easter 2016 shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 men on trial for deadly Easter 2016 shooting

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
Tyler and Ingram (Source: Carbondale PD) Tyler and Ingram (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The trial is underway for two men facing murder and firearm charges after a deadly Easter morning shooting in 2016.

Travis Tyler and John Ingram appeared before a Jackson County judge on Monday morning, March 19.

They are accused of opening fire on a house party early on Easter morning.

Tim Beatty, 41, was found dead in a nearby house.

Both men have pleaded not guilty in the case.

A third man was sentenced to 30 months probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service in 2017 in connection with the shooting.

