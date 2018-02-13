Carbondale police look to identify mall theft suspects

Carbondale police are looking for two retail theft suspects.

It happened on Feb. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. at Ultra Beauty on 1245 E. Main St. inside University Mall.

According to police, the suspects left the store without paying for items.

The first suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black coat and a baseball hat. The second suspect was wearing khaki cargo pants, a khaki hat, a gray and black flannel pattern shirt.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or provide information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.



