Marshall Co. Sheriff talks healing, weeks after school shooting

Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars talks about his department and people in the community are healing just three weeks after the school shooting.

Byars says everyone in Marshall County will be forever changed.

He says the support from the community, along with surrounding towns and states, has been overwhelming.

“To see the healing process going on has just been truly amazing,” said Byars. “Our kids have just been an inspiration to everyone in this community, how quickly they've gotten back to school and

starting their process of healing which has kind of helped me just to be completely honest with you."

Sheriff Byars says his department and other first responders will get together to assess how they did on that day, so they can continue to be prepared down the road.

