Overturned Semi blocked NB lanes of I-57

Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 13 at 5:18 a.m.

According to ISP, Cesar Gonzalez, 46 of Mercedes, TX, was traveling on I-57 when his semi entered the median.

Gonzales hit a ditch and overturned the semi. The semi came to a rest blocking both northbound lanes.

I-57 was blocked for an hour and 45 minutes was crews cleaned off the road.

Gonzales was uninjured in the crash.

