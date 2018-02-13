This Saturday, February 17, 2018, the Southern Illinois TV Journalists and the Carbondale African American Museum presents “Branching Out: A Conversation with the Youth about our Past, Present and Future”.

This Black History Month program will have presentations, breakout sessions, panel discussions, and hands-on media training activities for 6th through 12th grade students.

There are only 50 seats available and participants must RSVP and bring a signed waiver.

This event will take place at the African American Museum of Southern Illinois, 1237 E. Main St., Carbondale, IL, 62901 #C2.

It starts at 10 a.m., with the doors opening at 9:30, and run until 3 p.m.

There will be giveaways and lunch will be provided.

Brittany Jacob and Marc Thomas of KFVS12 will be on hand along with other local TV personalities.

To RSVP or for more information go to this email.

