Promotion at McCracken County Sheriff's Department

Detective Sgt. Jesse Riddle has been promoted to the rank of Captain within the organizational structure of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, effective February 13.

Capt. Riddle began his career with the sheriff’s department in September 2001. He began with the assignment of road deputy and later was transferred to the drug enforcement unit. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2009, overseeing the departments drug enforcement efforts.

During this time, Sgt. Riddle conducted investigations that led to numerous arrests and seizures in Crittenden, Calloway, Caldwell, Ballard, Livingston, Graves, Marshall, and Lyon counties in Kentucky, as well as areas of southern Illinois.

Collectively, his efforts led to the seizure of more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, and over 1 million dollars in asset forfeitures relating to the illegal sale of narcotics in this region.

Det. Riddle has forged long standing relationships with other area, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. These relationships serves our county well in aiding and assisting in the apprehension and prosecution of criminals in our area.

He has received numerous letters of appreciation from victims of crime, a letter of commendation relating to his efforts in identifying a child sex predator, that had sexually abused multiple children in several Kentucky and Tennessee counties in 2009, and commendations from the State of Alaska State Police Troopers for assistance he provided them in a wildlife poaching investigation in Alaska, that involved a Kentucky resident.

He in addition, has been sworn in as a special deputy U.S. Marshal as a task force officer. This enables our agency to have resources immediately available in the location of wanted fugitives in our area, as well as the ability to track them.

Probably most importantly, he is known to those in the department to be a dedicated, professional, hard charging, intelligent, law enforcement officer who has earned the respect of his peers.

