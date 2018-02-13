Marshall Co. sheriff's office warns of scam

The Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office is warning residents about potential scam calls.

There have been complaints of calls coming in trying to sell things "for the kids from the school."

Investigators say to be aware that the (866) area code has a woman with a middle-eastern accent.

Authorities say don't give to any charity without doing your research first.

