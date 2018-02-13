K-9 assists in drug bust in Marshall Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Facebook) (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Marshall County sheriff's detectives along with K-9 Fox recently made a drug bust taking in meth and thousands of dollars.

According to the sheriff's office, McCracken County detectives and Kentucky State Police assisted in the investigation.

Officers found 200 grams of meth, a pistol and $4,000.

