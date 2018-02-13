Inmate that walked away from work site near Patton, MO in custody

Jacob Dylan Martin walked away from a work site south of Patton, MO. on Tuesday. (Source: Missouri Dept. of Corrections)

The search for a minimum-security inmate that walked away from a work site south of Patton, Missouri on Tuesday, February 13 is over after he was arrested in Eureka, Missouri on Feb. 18.

According to police in Eureka, Missouri, Jacob Dylan Martin was arrested by officers after a short foot chase at I-44 and Six Flags Road. e was expected to be transferred back to the Department of Corrections in Potosi.

The sheriff's office posted that Martin had been last seen in the area of Highway 51 North, State Highway KK and State Highway K.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, at around 10:13 a.m., Jacob Dylan Martin walked away from the Missouri Department of Transportation work site approximately 18 miles south of Patton. He was on a work release from Potosi Correctional Center in Potosi, Mo.

Area law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were working with the Department of Corrections to find Martin. The K-9 unit from Farmington Correctional Center was dispatched and the Corrections Emergency Response Team was activated.

Martin is serving a five-year sentence for two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and theft/stealing in Franklin County, as well as a concurrent three-year sentence for attempted first-degree tampering in Marion County. He has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Martin was taken in by the Missouri Department of Corrections on Sept. 30, 2015 and was transferred to Jefferson City Correctional Center on Feb. 23, 2017. He was transferred to a minimum security unit in Potosi Correctional Center for work release on Sept. 26, 2017.

