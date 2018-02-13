Cardinals pitchers, catchers report to spring training

It's still cold outside, but spring training is here.

Pitchers and catchers reported to the Cardinals' spring complex in Jupiter, Florida on Tuesday, February 13.

Position players don't have to report until Sunday, but first baseman Matt Carpenter tweeted that a lot of players have already arrived.

Them boys that where them birds on the bat are coming for ya!.. locker room is almost full.. spring is almost here and we are about to get after it..#stlcards #focused — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) February 12, 2018

Excuse me... spell check that last tweet.. them boys that WEAR the birds on the bat! — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) February 12, 2018

The Cardinals first spring training game is Friday, Feb. 23 against the Marlins.

The Cubs also play their first spring training game on Friday.

