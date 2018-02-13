Cardinals pitchers, catchers report to spring training - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals pitchers, catchers report to spring training

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ST. LOUIS, MO

It's still cold outside, but spring training is here.

Pitchers and catchers reported to the Cardinals' spring complex in Jupiter, Florida on Tuesday, February 13.

Position players don't have to report until Sunday, but first baseman Matt Carpenter tweeted that a lot of players have already arrived.

The Cardinals first spring training game is Friday, Feb. 23 against the Marlins.

The Cubs also play their first spring training game on Friday.

