First Southern Bank employees donate $7500 to two local charities

Employees of First Southern Bank recently donated $7500 to Hospice of Southern Illinois and also to CASA of Williamson County.

Funds were raised by First Southern Bank employees throughout 2017 in a special service project called Employees Caring for Our Community.

A total of $34,000 has been donated to Hospice and CASA over the past 28 months.

Employees of First Southern Bank gave of their time, talent and money to raise funds for both organizations by participating in jean day Friday, donating handmade crafts and participating in a craft fair auction, as well as offering their time to volunteer for Hospice and CASA events.

Hospice is a special healthcare option for patients and families who are faced with a terminal illness.

The hospice team provides care to patients in their own home or a home-like setting regardless of the patient’s age or ability to pay. For additional information visit www.hospice.org.

CASA, a non-profit organization, and member of the National and Illinois CASA Associates, advocates for the best interest of abused and neglected children.

Based on the belief that children are entitled to a safe and permanent home, CASA works in collaboration with legal counsel and community resources to serve as the child's advocate and represent the child in juvenile court. For additional information visit www.casawilliamsoncounty.com

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.