Sikeston Airman Elis graduates from U.S. Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Cornelius K. Ellis graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ellis is the son of James L. Durden and Leslie D. Ellis and grandson of Hallie B. Bonner and Sarah A. Davis, all of Sikeston, Mo.

He is a 2017 graduate of Sikeston Senior High School, Sikeston, Mo.

