Illinois man sentenced to federal prison on methamphetamine-related charges

Randolph County resident Brian A. Mudd, 60, of Ruma, Illinois, was sentenced to federal prison on methamphetamine-related charges.

Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced Mudd's sentencing Tuesday.

On February 8 Mudd was sentenced to 135 months of imprisonment and four years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Mudd pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine on November 1, 2017.

He admitted to being involved with others in the distribution of "ice" in southern Illinois. “Ice” is a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine of at least 80 percent purity.

He obtained dealer amounts of ice and supplied it to others, primarily in Randolph County.

Around December 6, 2016, Mudd sold ice to a confidential source working for law enforcement. Searches of his home and vehicle located pre-recorded U.S. currency, a digital scale, paraphernalia, and other evidence of drug use and distribution.

Defendant admitted that his relevant conduct included between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of ice.

