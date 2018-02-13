First Alert: Last dry day of the workweek

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says tonight southerly winds and increasing clouds will help keep temperatures warmer.

Readings will drop into the upper 30s after sunset then begin to warm into the lower 40s by morning.

Increasing south winds over the next couple days will bring in warmer air, but also more moisture.

This will translate into mainly cloudy, damp conditions, with periods of showers and even a few thundershowers. Highs on Thursday will approach 70 degrees in southern counties, but it will also be cloudy, windy and damp.

On Friday a strong cold front will move through from north to south, changing rain over to a period of sleet and snow, and introducing some windy and colder conditions.

In fact, Friday afternoon will be about 30 degrees colder than Thursday afternoon!

