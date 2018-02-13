Several drug charges given to Paducah man arrested in traffic stop

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Paducah, Kentucky man on drug charged after a traffic stop around midnight on February 12.

They stopped a 2003 Hyundai passenger car on Fuller Lane in Paducah for traffic violations.

The vehicle was operated by Cad Dupriest, 43. He was arrested on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia, buy/possess, operating on a suspended or revoked driver's license, no registration plates, no registration receipt, and failure to produce insurance card.

After telling Deputies there were illegal items in the vehicle, a search was conducted. During the search, deputies located a small bag containing hydrocodone and oxycodone.

A further search of the vehicle produced more than five grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and over a $1000 in US currency which is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Dupriest was arrested and lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail.

