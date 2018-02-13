I-57 open in Franklin Co. after crash involving semi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-57 open in Franklin Co. after crash involving semi

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) -

Northbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 62 have been reopened following a crash.  

This is in Franklin County, Illinois.

An overturned truck tractor-semitrailer was blocking traffic. 

All northbound traffic was being diverted I-57 northbound Exit 59 at Johnston City. 

Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

