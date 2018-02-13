5 things to know Feb. 13

Good morning it is Tuesday, February 13.

First Alert Forecast

Our warmup starts today! Expect more clouds than yesterday. It will be the last completely dry day for the rest of the week. Highs today in the 40s to near 50.

Rain and some scattered thunderstorms move in tonight. Nothing looks severe but many areas will wake up to rain tomorrow morning.

The second half of the day will be drier, with temperatures near the 60s tomorrow.

It still looks like we could get a wintry mix Friday. Accumulation looks minor because the ground will be really warm after some places hit 70 Thursday.

Making headlines

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated following the death of a 19-year-old in Cape Girardeau Sunday night.

President Donald Trump unveiled a $4.4 trillion budget plan Monday.

Missouri lawmakers have defeated a bill that would have increased the penalties for injuring or killing police dogs.

New jobs are coming to Murphysboro, Illinois along with a new center that will house hundreds of inmates.

Middle school students are making a difference for their teacher who is battling cancer for the second time.

