Citizen's Police Academy in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for the Advanced Citizens Police Academy (CPA) classes. The purpose of the CPA is to develop positive relations, and a better understanding and communication between police and the community.

Citizens will gain an appreciation of the problems and challenges facing law enforcement and have an opportunity to offer comments and ideas regarding solutions.

The Advanced Academy will consist of higher level patrol tactics and traffic stops, Bomb Squad presentation, drug investigations, and firearms familiarization. The advanced class is open for those who completed the basic CPA class. Classes begin at the end of March and end in the middle of April.

The CPA is free. Anyone over the age of 18 can apply. Every applicant must undergo a background check.

If you're interested in attending, contact Officer Randy Mathis at (618) 457-3200, extension 402 or rmathis@ci.carbondale.il.us.

Applications are available by visiting the police department's form page at http://carbondalepolice.com/forms or can be picked up at the Carbondale Police Department. Applications are due by March 26.

