Crews respond to fire on Hwy. HH in Sikeston, MO

Crews are at the scene of a fire at an auto repair shop on Hwy. HH in Sikeston, according to Chief Jeremy Perrin of the Scott County Rural Fire District.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, one trooper is at the scene directing traffic.

There is no word on when or how the fire started.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with Heartland News online and on-air for updates.

