Man charged with arson after mobile home fire in Butler County, MO

A man is facing arson charges after crews responded to a mobile home fire on Thursday, February 8 in Butler County, Missouri.

According to the Butler County Fire Protection District, they received the call around 4:48 p.m. of a double-wide modular home on fire.

When crews arrived, they say the whole southern half was engulfed in flames.

According to the fire protection district, the home was unoccupied at the time.

Geary R. Treaster was charged with second-degree arson. His bond was set at $20,000 cash only or surety.

Butler Co. Chief Deputy Wes Popp said someone saw him go into the mobile home, he was reportedly in there for a few minutes “looking for a DVD,” and when he came out she saw smoke.

