Heartland School wants to help USA Women's Sled Hockey team get to the Paralympics

One Heartland school is stepping up to help the USA Women's Sled Hockey team with their hopes of getting into the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Right now, Women's sled hockey isn't recognized as an official Paralympic sport but en's sled hockey is.

The USA team competes one weekend every month across the country and once a year against other countries and their only funding is money they raise themselves.

"Winning a gold medal has been my goal since I was 21 years old, I'm 41 years old - that's a long time to hold onto a goal but I'm going to go and do that goal," said Hope Bedevilment

One of the players, a veteran, spoke at the Rich land R-IV School District and a lot of the students couldn't understand why they weren't funded and wanted to help. So, they put a team together of 35 Missouri High school students to build a website for the team.

"We didn't do this to get credit for ourselves we did it for them, we want to share their story and put them out there because they deserve a spot in the Paralytics they really do they work so hard for it and it was amazing to hear their stories," said Kate Lyman, editor of the website.

