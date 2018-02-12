Overturned Car Hauler blocks traffic on Kentucky State Route 94 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Overturned Car Hauler blocks traffic on Kentucky State Route 94

(Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Officer)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Calloway County Sheriff's Officer responded to an overturned Car hauler on State Route 94.

According to Calloway County Sheriff's Office, a car hauler overturned on State Route 94 between McDougal Rd and Todd Rd.

No one was injured in the crash.

State Route 94 has been blocked but is expected to be open around 5:30 p.m.

