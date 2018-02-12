Planned power outage scheduled for West City, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Planned power outage scheduled for West City, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Ameren Illinois)
WEST CITY, IL (KFVS) -

A planned power outage is scheduled for the Village of West City, Illinois, according to Ameren Illinois.

The outage will affect 131 customers.

Ameren said the outage is planned Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

