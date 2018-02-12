Talberts receive 2018 Friends of the University recognition

Southeast Missouri State University has announced that Dr. Clifford R. Talbert Jr. and Mrs. Bettie McHaney Talbert of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, have been named the 2018 Friends of the University.

The couple will be honored at a gala on Feb. 16 at the River Campus.

According to the university, this is the highest award that bestowed by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Dr. Talbert began medical practice in 1965 in Cape Girardeau.

The Talberts have been long-time supporters of the university.

