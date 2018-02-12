Lawmaker gives $1K to Village of Pinhook, MO for rebuilding

Seven years later, 9 households are breaking ground on their new permanent homes, according to Kyle Schott, Regional Director with Catholic Charities.

Congressman Jason Smith gave the mayor of Pinhook $1,000 to help rebuild the community devastated by flooding in 2011.

Smith talked with the mayor and Catholic Charities who is helping to rebuild the community.

Pinhook, Missouri residents are rebuilding seven years later after flooding demolished their town.

“We feel so blessed to have Congressman Smith’s help with bringing our community back together,” said Pinhook Mayor Debra Tarver. “The Congressman’s donation gets us one step closer to giving the seniors in our community some stability, getting their homes back and recovering what was lost in the flood.”

Seven years later, nine households are breaking ground on their new permanent homes. One house will be built north of Sikeston. Another in Charleston. The remaining seven households found lots right by each other to form their own little community of Pinhook which will now reside in Sikeston.

Smith chose to donate his salary from last month’s government shutdown.

"If your government isn't working for you, then your elected officials should not get paid, it's that simple, said Smith. "There are many important causes like rebuilding Pinhook happening all across Missouri and all are a better recipients of funds than politicians who can’t keep the basic functions of your government running.”

