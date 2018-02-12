Special Olympics polar plunge raises more than $25K

A polar plunge raised more than $25,000 for Special Olympics in Missouri.

According to Special Olympics Missouri, the 12th Annual event raised a total of $27,846. And, 113 men and women braved chilly waters to take a plunge in Lake Boutin.

The online fundraising is still going. Organizers want to reach the goal of $47,000.

CLICK HERE to donate or learn more.

