Sikeston, MO woman dies after hit by SUV

Authorities said a Sikeston, Missouri woman has died after being hit by an SUV in early Monday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. on Route BB northbound, 1/2 mile north of Sikeston in Scott County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Crash investigators report the 51-year-old woman was pronounced at the scene by the Scott County coroner. The victim is identified as Hope A. Boes.

Troopers said relatives of the victim were notified.

