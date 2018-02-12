More Missourians streamed the solar eclipse than the Super Bowl

The Solar Eclipse was a big event in the Heartland, but it may have been bigger than the Super Bowl! As far as streaming events goes anyway.

One report looked at the most streamed events of 2017. This included sports, political, contests, pageants and other events.

According to the research people in Missouri streamed the Solar Eclipse more than any other event last year. 88 percent of American adults watched the eclipse, that's about double the amount that watches the 2018 Super Bowl and 18 times as many that watched the Game of Thrones finale.

