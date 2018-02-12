This week in music: 1976 Paul Simon

This morning's musical memories takes us back to this week in 1976.

America was celebrating a Bicentennial, Rocky was the surprise box office hit of the year and we started hearing more and more disco songs on the radio.

So 42 years ago these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100. At number five was Earth, Wind and Fire with Sing a Song.

The song in the number four spot was from a TV show. Rhythm Heritage took the Theme from SWAT all the way to number one. It's one of four TV theme songs to top the Hot 100. In the summer of '76 "Welcome Back" by John Sebastian would also top the charts. The other two would come in the 80's and 90's. Miami Vice Theme by Jan Hammer reached the summit in 1985 and How Do You Talk to an Angel by The Heights hit number one in 1992. It was from the Fox TV series The Heights. You can still hear an updated version of The Theme from SWAT on the current CBS series SWAT.

The British group Hot Chocolate was at number three with You Sexy Thing. It's the disco group's biggest hit. Over the years, You Sexy Thing has been featured in several movies including: Boogie Nights, The Full Monty, Bicentennial Man, Reservoir Dogs and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

A song from the "Queen of Disco" was in the number two spot. Love to Love You Baby was Donna Summer's first top 40 hit. Some radio stations refused to play the song because of Summer's erotic moans and groans. In 1995, almost 20 years after its release, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame named Love to Love You Baby as one of the 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.

Keeping Summer out of the top spot was Paul Simon with his biggest hit as a solo artist. 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover spent three weeks at number one. The song is recognizable by its repeated drum riff. 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover was from Simon's album Still Crazy After All These Years. The song helped Simon win Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

