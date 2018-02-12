First Alert: temps to drop this evening, warmup tomorrow

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said temperatures this evening will rapidly drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s.

Tuesday will be dry as well. Wednesday into Thursday much warmer air takes over the Heartland but it will come with rain and a few thunderstorms as well.

We will have to watch Friday closely for the possibility of some wintry precipitation as the system moves out of the Heartland

