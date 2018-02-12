5 things to know Feb. 12

Some Heartland school districts have missed almost 20 days of school due to winter weather.

First Alert Forecast

Black ice will create slick conditions this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20’s. So if you're out this morning, take it slow.

We’ll see a lot of the sun today. Temperatures will get close to 40 degrees and there will be plenty of ice-melting once the sun comes up.

Temperatures will get as high as the 60’s on Wednesday and Thursday. But it will come with cloudy skies and rain chances.

Laura Wibbenmeyer is watching the chances of a little wintry precipitation on Friday.

Making headlines

Several Heartland businesses are closed today due to ice. Check out road conditions and school closings here.

Three people are dead and four were rescued after a helicopter crashed onto the rocks of the Grand Canyon.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two vehicles stolen over the weekend.

Kentucky State Police say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on a rural road.

