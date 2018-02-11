2 vehicles stolen in Cape Girardeau County, MO

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two vehicles stolen over the weekend. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

On a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Department says someone stole a red 1997 Ford F-350 regular cab truck and a white 1979 Ford service truck, from the 1900 block of County Road 241 near Allenville.

Th Department says the F-350 has a white toolbox mounted on the driver side of the bed, and the 1979 Ford is depicted in the attached image.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office at 573-243-3551.

