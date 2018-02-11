2.1 earthquake strikes near Dell, AR

The U.S. Geological Survey detected an earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale near Dell, Ark.

The epicenter of the quake was located:

2 miles NE of Dell, Ark

6 miles NW of Burdette, Ark.

6 miles SSW of Gosnell, Ark.

