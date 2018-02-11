2.1 earthquake strikes near Dell, AR - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.1 earthquake strikes near Dell, AR

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
The U.S. Geological Survey detected an earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale near Dell, Ark.

The epicenter of the quake was located:

2 miles NE of Dell, Ark 

6 miles NW of Burdette, Ark.

6 miles SSW of Gosnell, Ark.

