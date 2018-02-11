3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on William St. in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Feb. 11 around 5:30 p.m.

According to Cape PD, three people were injured in a crash on the 2100 block of William Street.

All three were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

William Street was partially blocked while crews cleared off the wreckage and police investigated the scene.

The crash is considered weather related.

All lanes of William Street are now open.

