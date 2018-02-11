Salukis take down Bradley to remain 2nd in MVC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salukis take down Bradley to remain 2nd in MVC

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
The SIU Salukis host Bradley in an MVC matchup.

SIU rolls over 74 - 57 to improve to 17-10 (9-5).

Kavion Pippen led the Dawgs with 21 points.

