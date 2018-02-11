Group heart bombs old downtown buildings in Cape Girardeau

A small group of people took to the streets in Cape Girardeau to heart bomb some old buildings.

The group made hearts and wrote special messages on them and taped them to several older buildings on Broadway and Good Hope Streets.

"To show our community the significance of older buildings," Historic Preservation Master's Program GA for Recruitment and Retention Jenn Hardaway said. "Cape Girardeau does a pretty good job of spotlighting preservation and preserving old buildings in history. We just wanted to come out and show out appreciation for older buildings here in town today."

Years ago, the National Trust for Historic Preservation started heart bombing older buildings in the month of February before Valentine's Day in various cities across the country. Now, it has made it's way to Cape Girardeau.

"A lot of these buildings, like this one here behind me, there not being utilized or shown the love that they could possibly be shown," SEMO Historic Preservation Association President Kyle Anthony-Petter said. "So this is one of the reasons we are out here placing hearts on a lot of these buildings, just because in the community, a lot of these buildings just don't see the usage that they could."

People of the group say showing love for and preserving the older buildings is important for future generations.

"It's very important to preserve these older buildings," Hardaway added. "If we don't preserve these older buildings then what legacy do we have to pass onto future generations about what we were spotlighting or what we were interested in at the time that these buildings were made."

The group hopes that people that drive or walk by these buildings read the signs and helps spreads the word about preserving the history of these buildings.

"Just to realize that maybe some of these buildings that aren't being taken care of or aren't being used, that maybe these buildings are important to their community," Anthony-Petter said.

