Two arrested in domestic battery in Willisville, IL

Perry County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance in Willisville, Ill on Feb. 11 at 1:10 a.m.

According to Perry County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the home of Craig. Whittington, 49. Whittington was on the porch armed with a firearm.

Whittington was arrested after a short negotiation.

During the investigation, deputies located Ryan Whittington, 23, who was also taken into custody.

Both of them were arrested without incident and charged with domestic battery.

They refuse treatment and were transported to Perry County Jail.

