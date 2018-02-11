Sheriff's office needs help identifying suspects in Washington Co., MO

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in identifying suspects caught on surveillance.

The suspects destroyed one camera outside a residence but didn't make entry into the home.

This happened in Holiday Shores near Bismarck, Missouri.

According to Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, he believes they intended to break in, but changed their minds after noticing the camera and security system.

The suspects could possibly face charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

